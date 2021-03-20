Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $598,220.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $598,220.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00008991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.57 or 0.00456752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00660770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

