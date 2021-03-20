American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $221.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

