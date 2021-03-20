South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 7,677,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

