American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093,001 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

