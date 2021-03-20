Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.83. 7,480,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $198.52 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

