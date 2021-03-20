Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,424 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,534,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,375,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

