Invictus RG Invests $78,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Invictus RG acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,044,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,902. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

