Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Makes New $38.56 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,557,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.1% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 790,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,358,000 after buying an additional 112,819 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,048,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,409,000 after purchasing an additional 667,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.