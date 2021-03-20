Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.40. 2,431,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,841. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.55. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $173.91 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

