Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 6.0% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $208,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.79. 15,959,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,527,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

