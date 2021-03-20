EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $87,262.81 and approximately $76,697.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00074419 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002870 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.