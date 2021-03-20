Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.37. 30,608,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106,682 shares of company stock worth $385,097,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

