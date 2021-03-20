TokenPay Price Hits $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $919,581.48 and approximately $91,311.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,306.37 or 0.99865562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074789 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003298 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,073,924 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

