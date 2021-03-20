Invictus RG Acquires Shares of 10,534 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Micron Technology comprises 8.1% of Invictus RG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of MU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,963,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372,109. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

