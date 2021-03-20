Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCRYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Commerzbank downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

