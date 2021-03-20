PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other PROS news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24. Insiders sold a total of 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

PRO traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $46.36. 746,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

