Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.15. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

