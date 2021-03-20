German American Bancorp Inc. Takes $357,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. 6,435,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,979. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

