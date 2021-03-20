Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,213 shares of company stock worth $57,127,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $248.73. 1,699,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,624. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

