Zacks: Brokerages Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Overstock.com posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSTK stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

