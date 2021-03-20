Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. 535,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,604. The stock has a market cap of $857.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

