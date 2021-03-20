Allstate Corp Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 22,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX opened at $239.02 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

