Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 324.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

