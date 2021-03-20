Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,289 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

