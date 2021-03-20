Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $629.74 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

