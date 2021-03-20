German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 895 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,026.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,043.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

