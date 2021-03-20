Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Acquires 119,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.4% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $117,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

FB traded up $11.49 on Friday, reaching $290.11. 38,930,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

