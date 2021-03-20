JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.11

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $246.25 million and approximately $619.15 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00140725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00660181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.