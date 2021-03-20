Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of SIGI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,020,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

