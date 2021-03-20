Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. 7,375,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

