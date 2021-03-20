Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATLKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. 79,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

