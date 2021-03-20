Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

KINS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

