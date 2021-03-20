Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. Futu comprises approximately 8.3% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Futu were worth $289,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Futu by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 83,487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Futu by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Futu by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.78. 8,779,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.76.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

