Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.91. 3,536,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

