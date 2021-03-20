Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 595,412 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,412 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

