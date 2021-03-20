Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 6,264 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.