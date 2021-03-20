SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $96,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.24 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $139.14 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

