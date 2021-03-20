$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $718.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. 1,221,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

