ION Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $340,163.68 and $429.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00247497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.31 or 0.03689225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004493 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,551,857 coins and its circulating supply is 13,651,857 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

