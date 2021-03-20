PayPie Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $5,451.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.43 or 0.00655679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024450 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034565 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

