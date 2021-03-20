1,300 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.80. 3,020,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

