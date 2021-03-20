Reby Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.58. 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,585. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

