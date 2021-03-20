Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several analysts have commented on VNT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.12. 30,134,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,860. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.