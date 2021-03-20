Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 33,121 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,121 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 188,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.74.

Shares of ZS opened at $181.56 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $38,401,348 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

