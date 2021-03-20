1,840 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,651. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.85.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

