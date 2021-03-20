Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$1.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,970.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,106. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Marcus by 725.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

