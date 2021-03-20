American International Group Inc. Sells 16,131 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $52,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.