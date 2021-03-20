Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 23,225 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,642 shares of company stock worth $9,843,034. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

