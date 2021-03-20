American International Group Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,534,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

