American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Decreased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $221.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

